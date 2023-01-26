Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation ( DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces joining the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) as a corporate member to collaborate and deepen engagement with leaders in the field of heart failure.



“The HFSA is the premier society focused on improving Heart Failure outcomes, a condition that more than 6 million Americans suffer from – one of the most prevalent, complex, and deadly diseases leading to nearly 1 million deaths and 1 million hospitalizations annually,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “We have been a long-time exhibitor at the HFSA annual meeting where valuable BVA research has been presented annually. Now as a corporate member, we have the opportunity to further advance our BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) technology and strengthen our relationship with heart failure leaders to improve adoption of our products and better the lives of heart failure patients.”

“We are pleased that Daxor has joined as a Bronze HFSA corporate member this year,” said John Barnes, HFSA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Participation of industry partners like Daxor allows HFSA to provide valuable benefits to our members and helps us improve and expand heart failure care through education, research, and advocacy.”

Kathy Kornafel, Daxor’s VP of Marketing and Commercial Development added, “Our corporate membership provides us access to HFSA leadership and year-round promotion and increased exposure of the Daxor brand to HFSA members as well as the broader heart failure community. We look forward to collaborating on important issues and expanding our relationship with the HFSA as we look to grow our products and users in 2023.”

About Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA)

The Heart Failure Society of America is a multidisciplinary organization working to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, research, innovation, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and patients.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation ( DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.