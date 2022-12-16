Arçelik Named One of The Most Sustainable Companies in the World in Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index

ISTANBUL, Jan. 19, 2023

Arçelik was ranked as one of the most sustainable corporations in the world

ISTANBUL, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Arçelik A.Ş. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has achieved recognition in the Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index for the third consecutive year.

The 2023 Global 100 Index is the 19th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, selecting only the companies demonstrating strong performance in addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This recognition comes after a year of sustained technological investment and transformation in sustainability from the global white goods manufacturer. In 2022, Arçelik's manufacturing plant in Ulmi, Romania, was awarded Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum in recognition of its cutting-edge technologies and production facilities to drive productivity whilst safeguarding the environment. Additionally, Arçelik secured the highest score in the Household Durables category in the S&P Global Sustainability Assessment as of December 16 and was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sixth-year running in recognition of its new innovations and commitment to place sustainability at the heart of its business strategy.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik, said: "We are very pleased to be recognised again on the Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index. Sustainability is more than just a commitment; it is a mindset and a responsibility that we feel deeply as a business that we can positively contribute to. We are proud of the initiatives we have launched and the technologies we have developed over the past year to achieve this, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in 2023 and beyond as we look towards our 2030 targets."

Arçelik strives to improve the way it operates in the light of its ambitious 2030 sustainability targets. The company aims to reduce water use per product by 45 percent in production, increase the water recycling and reuse ratio to 70 percent and boost the ratio of recycled plastic in products to 40 percent by 2030. Throughout this journey, Arçelik is looking up to invest a minimum of $50 million in energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, as well as to purchase 100% green electricity for its global manufacturing facilities based on the availability of the countries.

Notes to Editors

ABOUT ARÇELIK

With 45,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 53 countries, and 30 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). Arçelik, which is among the three largest white goods companies in Europe with its market share (based on volumes), reached a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion Euros in 2021. Arçelik's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 international registered patent applications to date. For the 4th consecutive year, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 16 December 2022) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal from the former Prince of Wales. Arçelik's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.arcelikglobal.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986676/Arcelik_Corporate_Knights.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986675/Arcelik_Hakan_Bulgurlu.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653921/Arcelik_Logo.jpg

