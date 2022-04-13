American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.
American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Cash
Distribution
(per share)
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)
|
Qualified
Taxable
Dividends (1)
(per share)
|
Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)
Section 897
Ordinary
Distribution (1)
(per share)
|
04/13/2022
|
04/29/2022
|
1.400000
|
1.400000
|
0.005493
|
1.394507
0.284445
|
06/17/2022
|
07/08/2022
|
1.430000
|
1.430000
|
0.006168
|
1.423832
0.319439
|
10/11/2022
|
10/26/2022
|
1.470000
|
1.470000
|
0.006341
|
1.463659
0.328374
(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends
Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there was no capital gain, unrecaptured section 1250 gain, or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 8, 2022, which is payable on February 2, 2023, will apply to the 2023 tax year.
This information represents the final income allocations impacting tax year 2022.
