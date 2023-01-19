Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were IWY(6.60%), IYW(4.72%), and FDV(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 16,643 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 21,152. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $88.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $41.23Bil. The stock has returned 42.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 6,760 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.73.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $179.94 per share and a market cap of $9.91Bil. The stock has returned -24.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a price-book ratio of 7.43.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 9,729 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 01/19/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.6 per share and a market cap of $23.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 9,655 shares of ARCA:IAK for a total holding of 12,905. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.86.

On 01/19/2023, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF traded for a price of $91.67 per share and a market cap of $563.77Mil. The stock has returned 7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

The guru established a new position worth 5,008 shares in ARCA:HYS, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.09999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $91.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.85.

