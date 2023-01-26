TSN and Genius Sports Partner to Deliver Inaugural Augmented NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Feeds on TSN+

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TSN, Canada’s sports leader, and Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (

NYSE:GENI, Financial) have struck a new agreement to deliver cutting-edge broadcasts of NFL games on the newly launched TSN+ streaming product. As the official data partner of the NFL, Genius Sports will power ground-breaking, augmented broadcasts throughout the upcoming NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII, delivering a revolutionary experience for NFL fans on TSN+.

The augmented NFL feeds on TSN+ will provide fans with an all-new viewing experience that combines play-by-play data-driven insights, graphic overlays, visualizations, and more. By assimilating the NFL NGS data into the live broadcast, key player statistics such as the number of passes completed, rushing, passing and receiving yards will be overlayed onto the live action, together with route trails, radar maps and other on-field augmentations.

TSN+ broadcasts will feature Genius Sports’ full suite of award-winning augmentation tools which power live feeds on competitions including the NFL, EPL, NBA, March Madness and more. These unique, augmented NFL feeds are the latest live sports innovation from Bell Media’s leading Canadian sports broadcaster, TSN, and are available to viewers only on TSN+.

TSN+ is a new direct-to-consumer streaming product available on TSN.ca and the TSN app, giving Canadian sports fans a way to enjoy more world-class games, races, matches, and events than ever before. TSN+ is available now for a limited-time free preview.

The augmented feeds available on TSN+ are additional to the live game coverage on TSN, CTV, CTV2, and RDS, who deliver games across the country in all of the league’s broadcast windows. Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada.

“TSN+ allows fans to go deeper into TSN’s world-leading live sports portfolio with augmented feeds, multi-casts, and additional featured content from our marquee properties, including the NFL,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “We’re thrilled to partner with Genius Sports to deliver these world-exclusive, data-enhanced augmented broadcasts for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII to TSN+ users.”

“In partnership with TSN, we’re thrilled to be powering the most advanced NFL broadcasts available through a unique marriage between our state-of-the-art technology with an innovative new platform to deliver a football first for Canadian NFL fans,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “The NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl are world-renowned and we’re proud to be providing our full suite of broadcast augmentation tools to help bring fans closer to the action, transforming the way every play is experienced on TSN+.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005417r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005417/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.