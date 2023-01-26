BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.

Adams previously led BigCommerce’s entry into the European market from 2018 to 2020 and established the team that has been driving EMEA growth since then. BigCommerce reported 31% year-over-year revenue growth in EMEA in the third quarter of 2022, the most recent financial reporting period.

“We are thrilled to have Mark back at the helm of BigCommerce EMEA after his recent success leading Attraqt,” said Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce. “His impressive business acumen and outside-in thinking will be a tremendous asset to BigCommerce. Mark was the original pioneer in building and growing the region and now he gets to take EMEA to the next level of growth with a great team, reputation and ability to deliver as we move upmarket to lead a new era of enterprise ecommerce.”

Adams joins BigCommerce following two and a half years as CEO of Attraqt, where he led the publicly listed company through the global pandemic and completed multiple acquisitions, ultimately leading to the company’s December 2022 acquisition by K1 Investment Management. He brings nearly two decades of experience at the senior executive level within the ecommerce industry and over 20 years of experience in software and services in the digital space. Earlier in his career, Mark co-founded and led the digital transformation agency eComp Consulting as well as SAP hybris systems integrator Portaltech Reply.

“Our EMEA growth over the past four years has proven BigCommerce as a leading provider of enterprise-grade ecommerce functionality and world-class integrations for merchants who now more than ever, require open, composable technology and solutions to compete and grow,” said Adams. “We have a huge opportunity across the region to expand the footprint of customers and agency partners, and I look forward to using my deep experience to bring profitable growth to the region and BigCommerce.”

Adams succeeds Jim Herbert, who recently assumed the role of CEO of Patchworks, a BigCommerce technology partner. Over the last 18 months under Herbert’s leadership, BigCommerce has significantly expanded its EMEA presence with operations in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Austria. European brands including Ted Baker, Tottenham Hotspur, MKM Building Supplies, Draper Tools, HK Living and Avios Group have launched on the BigCommerce platform during Herbert’s tenure.

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to Jim,” Ostryniec said. “He oversaw a tumultuous three-year period largely dominated by the global pandemic and a range of challenges, and Jim rose to the occasion to lead a tremendous period of growth in the region.”

