UnitedHealthcare Expands Suite of Behavioral Health Offerings With Virtual Behavioral Coaching

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

More than 5 million UnitedHealthcare® commercial members now have access to virtual behavioral coaching at no added cost.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the virtual behavioral coaching program, administered by Optum, provides support for adults experiencing symptoms of mild depression, stress and anxiety, through digital modules and 1:1 video or telephonic conferencing and messaging with trained coaches.

In addition to the more than 5 million eligible fully insured members, self-insured employers may purchase the virtual behavioral coaching program for their employees. This program is the latest addition to UnitedHealthcare’s suite of behavioral health offerings, which includes self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, coaching, a family support program and employee assistance programs, allowing individuals to access support in a variety of ways.

“UnitedHealthcare recognizes the intrinsic link between behavioral health and physical health, and is dedicated to integrating behavioral health into medical care,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare. “With 1 in 5 Americans experiencing a mental illness within a given year, it’s important for us to offer a range of low acuity to high acuity support programs for those who may need it, with the goal of helping to address access and affordability challenges.”

Following are key features of the new program:

  • Through virtual behavioral coaching, UnitedHealthcare members receive support from a dedicated behavioral health coach via 30-minute weekly audio or video calls and in-app messaging between sessions.
  • The coach helps tailor the program based on the individual’s needs. At the onset of the eight-week program, members will complete an initial assessment to help identify what may be the best suited program (Depression, Generalized Anxiety, and Social Anxiety) to help meet their needs and will have a coach assigned for weekly engagement.
  • The weekly 1:1 sessions are led by dedicated, trained coaches, utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy tools and techniques to help provide members with an action plan that is designed to be convenient and personalized to them.
  • The program allows for 24/7 access to content and ongoing access to resiliency tools upon completion of the eight-week program.
  • Coaches are supported by licensed mental health professionals, so if a person needs additional support, referrals can be made.

UnitedHealthcare has one of the industry’s largest behavioral health networks –– consisting of more than 375,000 behavioral care professionals, including more than 125,000 virtual care providers. In addition, specially trained UnitedHealthcare advocates are available to help members understand their benefits and guide them to timely care.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005033r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005033/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.