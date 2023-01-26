More than 5 million UnitedHealthcare® commercial members now have access to virtual behavioral coaching at no added cost.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the virtual behavioral coaching program, administered by Optum, provides support for adults experiencing symptoms of mild depression, stress and anxiety, through digital modules and 1:1 video or telephonic conferencing and messaging with trained coaches.

In addition to the more than 5 million eligible fully insured members, self-insured employers may purchase the virtual behavioral coaching program for their employees. This program is the latest addition to UnitedHealthcare’s suite of behavioral health offerings, which includes self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, coaching, a family support program and employee assistance programs, allowing individuals to access support in a variety of ways.

“UnitedHealthcare recognizes the intrinsic link between behavioral health and physical health, and is dedicated to integrating behavioral health into medical care,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare. “With 1 in 5 Americans experiencing a mental illness within a given year, it’s important for us to offer a range of low acuity to high acuity support programs for those who may need it, with the goal of helping to address access and affordability challenges.”

Following are key features of the new program:

Through virtual behavioral coaching, UnitedHealthcare members receive support from a dedicated behavioral health coach via 30-minute weekly audio or video calls and in-app messaging between sessions.

The coach helps tailor the program based on the individual’s needs. At the onset of the eight-week program, members will complete an initial assessment to help identify what may be the best suited program (Depression, Generalized Anxiety, and Social Anxiety) to help meet their needs and will have a coach assigned for weekly engagement.

The weekly 1:1 sessions are led by dedicated, trained coaches, utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy tools and techniques to help provide members with an action plan that is designed to be convenient and personalized to them.

The program allows for 24/7 access to content and ongoing access to resiliency tools upon completion of the eight-week program.

Coaches are supported by licensed mental health professionals, so if a person needs additional support, referrals can be made.

UnitedHealthcare has one of the industry’s largest behavioral health networks –– consisting of more than 375,000 behavioral care professionals, including more than 125,000 virtual care providers. In addition, specially trained UnitedHealthcare advocates are available to help members understand their benefits and guide them to timely care.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005033/en/