Darrell Heaps, Founder & CEO, Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, was recently interviewed by Cantech Letter, a leading online technology publication.

In the interview, Heaps shares how Q4’s exponential growth since its founding in 2006 is helping their clients glean insights from using its proprietary platform, Capital Connect. Nearly 3,000 clients from mega to micro cap are leveraging a portfolio that includes behavioral analytics, next gen targeting, and website management.

“Our goal for 2023 is to deliver on our profitable growth plan, to deliver cash positive results in Q3, and to be EBITDA positive in Q4,” said Heaps. “I feel great about the progress we made in the second half of fiscal 2022 and the benefits we are realizing to date. The heavy lifting is behind us and the impact of these changes will be seen in Q4 and accelerate into 2023.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

