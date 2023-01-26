Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the close of U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference call and webcast information:

Telephone 844-763-8274 (U.S.) or +1 412-717-9224 (international). Ask for the Seagen conference call.

Webcast with slides can be accessed at investor.seagen.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company’s website.

