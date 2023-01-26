MEDIA ALERT: Join Issa Rae for a Black History Month Fireside Chat Highlighting the Challenges & Courage of Small Business Owners

In honor of Black History Month, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks and Mailchimp are hosting a live, virtual fireside chat to highlight the experiences and remarkable courage it takes for Black-owned entrepreneurs and small businesses to overcome the hurdles they encounter on their paths to success.

Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer, and comedian, CEO of HOORAE a multi-faceted entertainment media company

WHAT: In a conversation sponsored by Intuit QuickBooks + Mailchimp, the world’s leading small business technology platform, Issa+Rae and Nate+Burleson will host a live “Conversation about Courage” that will provide personal insights and practical advice for U.S. and Canadian Black-owned small businesses.

Economic and social inequalities continue to challenge Black businesses. Across the U.S. and Canada, new data from QuickBooks shows that more than 75% of black businesses believe that they are judged more critically than non-Black businesses. Additionally, more than 55% have been denied a business loan at least once — compared to 37% of non-Black business owners in the U.S.

Attendees will come away with insights into the entrepreneurial journey, a glimpse into the challenges that Black small business owners encounter, and a better understanding of the courage it takes to be triumphant in the face of adversity. Attendees can register for free at http%3A%2F%2Fintuit.me%2FBHM2023Chat.

WHO: The live, virtual fireside chat will feature:

● Speaker: Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer, and comedian, CEO of HOORAE a multi-faceted entertainment media company

● Moderator: Nate Burleson, television host, former wide receiver in the NFL, CEO of Lionblood Clothing

WHEN: The first day of North American Black History Month, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register for this free, live, virtual event at http%3A%2F%2Fintuit.me%2FBHM2023Chat

WHY: Helping to advocate and empower underserved entrepreneurial communities is central to Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity worldwide. QuickBooks celebrates Black-owned businesses and their courageousness. Through this ongoing event series — featuring discussions with real business owners, policy makers and business leaders — QuickBooks is providing an opportunity for business owners to tell their unique stories of courage, learn from one another, connect and gain access to the insights and resources they need to thrive.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit+Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about+Intuit. our products and services, and find us on social.

