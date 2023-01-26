Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has engaged Rick Episcopo to support sales and business development efforts for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Episcopo joins Safe & Green Holdings with an extensive background in sales and customer success from his previous roles in a variety of industries.

Safe & Green Holdings is excited to bring Episcopo on board to lead the build out of the sales pipeline in the Environmental vertical. Episcopo has shared his knowledge of social media advertising with audiences across the country and his reputation of putting the customer first to achieve their goals and objectives precedes him.

“The entire team is looking forward to learning from Episcopo’s experience working with customers and building successful relationships to foster partnerships,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp., explained. “We are grateful to have Episcopo, with his extensive background in working with high-performing teams and military service, as an asset to the Safe & Green family.”

Rick currently serves as CEO of Proepics Capital Group. As an entrepreneur, Episcopo has worked as a consultant, advisor, and board member to dozens of companies, many of which have been acquired and owned by blue-chip companies, including Microsoft and BioRad.

From 2012 through 2015, Episcopo coordinated the operational efforts of Skincential Sciences (formerly Dx Biosciences). Episcopo became the CEO of Genomics Collaborative in early 2004 and successfully sold the company to SeraCare Life Sciences later that year. Previous roles include serving as the EVP of Commercial Operations for Sequenom, Co-Founder of Cosmetic Therapeutics, and pioneering developments for Thermolase.

Rick is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and a Navy veteran. In his spare time, Rick enjoys spending time with his family and can be found attempting to play golf on the weekends.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Rick Episcopo. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the contribution of Rick Episcopo to the Company’s sales and business development efforts, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals and effect the Safe and Green Development Corporation spin-off as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

