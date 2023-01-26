WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SideChannel ( SDCH ), a provider of cybersecurity services and technology for emerging and middle market companies, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on February 15, 2023. The event is scheduled from 9:00am to 10:30am ET and will be structured in a virtual webcast format.

The Investor Day will be hosted by Brian Haugli, President & CEO, as well as Ryan Polk, CFO, who will provide an update on SideChannel’s operations, recent developments, and strategic priorities.

The Company will be answering questions submitted in advance to [email protected] .

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

Time: 9:00am to 10:30am ET

Webcast Registration Click Here

Webcast Link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2071/47491

Dial in info Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 469673



Dial in participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://investors.sidechannel.com/alerts and by following SideChannel on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SideChannel

146 Main Street

Suite 405

Worcester, MA 01608

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jamie Szwiec

STiR-communications

954-647-0052

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SideChannel's future expectations, plans and prospects, subject to the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes", "hopes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", or "may", and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and otherwise. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SideChannel to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired company into our company; that we have incurred net losses since inception, our need for additional funding, the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and the terms of any future funding we raise; that COVID-19 has materially adversely affected our operations and may continue to have a material adverse impact on our operating results in the future; our dependence on current management and our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; competition for our products; our ability to develop new products, improve current products and innovate; unpredictability in our operating results; our ability to retain existing licensees and add new licensees; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property (IP), enforce our IP rights and defend against claims that we infringed on the IP of others; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SideChannel's future results. Further, factors that we do not presently deem material as of the date of this release may become material in the future. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SideChannel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SideChannel undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, nor any obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

