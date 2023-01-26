Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the expansion of in-house testing and product validation capabilities with all equipment needed to satisfy UL 2580 and UN/DOT 38.3 compliance testing, including an onsite vibration table.

Lithium-ion batteries with an Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Listing have been tested to meet nationally recognized safety standards as a complete final product, and also includes battery modules and battery packs. The UL 2580 battery test standard also tests the ability of batteries, battery modules and battery packs to withstand harsh conditions safely, testing whether they can be charged and discharged as required. UN/DOT 38.3 testing helps ensure the safety of lithium-ion batteries during shipping.

Flux’s vibration table will be used to test its battery systems under simulated vibration conditions to ensure that they can withstand the stresses of vibration and shock that may be encountered in their intended operating environment, reducing the time required from testing to certification.

“Our full suite of testing equipment is capable of in-house qualification on everything from our smallest to our largest battery systems, eliminating the need to outsource any aspect of testing for either UL or UN certifications and expediting the process,” said Ron Dutt, Flux Power Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong relationship with Underwriters Laboratory coupled with these robust testing capabilities allows Flux Power to rapidly develop and deliver world-class energy storage systems to the critical applications of our end users. All Flux Power systems are designed and tested to meet the demanding standards of the modern operating environment with an unyielding focus on safety and reliability. We remain committed the delivery of clean energy solutions to this rapidly evolving market.”

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and Flux Power’s ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in connection with the Letter of Intent. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov%2Fedgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

