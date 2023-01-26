First Internet Bank announced today that Alan Peterson has joined the organization as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. The newest member of the Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team brings to the position a deep experience base in finance and SBA lending.

“Alan has operated in the SBA arena for the last ten years and will make an immediate impact,” stated Vice President, National Sales Manager Mark Gibson. “His hands-on approach and entrepreneurial mindset will be of particular value to the small business clients and referral partners he serves. Most importantly, his excellent communication skills and ability to build solid relationships enable him to provide highly personalized advice and support throughout the lending process.”

Alan added, “I am looking forward to being part of such a successful and dynamic team. Having the opportunity to help new and established small business owners achieve their goals through SBA financing is truly gratifying.”

He comes to First Internet Bank from BayFirst National Bank, where he served as SVP, Director of Small Balance Loan Programs, and previously held positions with Golden Mile Funding and Citizens Bank. Alan attended Penn State University.

About First Internet Bank

With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, SBA financing, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a member FDIC.

