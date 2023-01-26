POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN DEBUT EXCLUSIVE HOME FURNISHINGS COLLABORATION WITH ICONIC FASHION BRAND LOVESHACKFANCY

Article's Main Image

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a partnership with renowned fashion and lifestyle brand, LoveShackFancy. The collaboration is LoveShackFancy’s first and only home furnishings design partnership in the children’s and teen’s market, thoughtfully pairing LoveShackFancy’s signature floral and romantic aesthetic with the industry-leading safety, sustainability and craftsmanship of the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen brands. The collections are now available to shop exclusively at Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

“Collaborating with LoveShackFancy to bring their signature aesthetic of delicate florals and romantic details into baby, kids and teen rooms has been a true pleasure,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “The collection we’ve designed together is the culmination of our teams partnering to reimagine the spirit and style of LoveShackFancy into new product categories.”

Enchanting prints for the collection of textiles, backpacks, lunch bags, and Easter baskets were inspired by iconic LoveShackFancy designs. Featuring intricate detail, each piece within the collection gives kids and teens the opportunity to create a dream-like space that is elegant and fun.

“We are beyond excited to finally complete this dream collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen to expand our whimsical prints into new products. We’ve chosen our favorite florals to adorn their elevated furniture so that teens and children are able to bring a piece of the LoveShackFancy spirit into their homes,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.potterybarnkids.com%2Floveshackfancy and www.potterybarnteen.com%2Floveshackfancy. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids, @potterybarnteen, and @loveshackfancy.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT LOVESHACKFANCY

LoveShackFancy is inspired by vintage finds; the collection is rich in detail, flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace, with an emphasis on whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints. The brand originated from Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s desire to design the perfect bridesmaid dress for her own ethereal summer wedding at her family home in Bridgehampton. From an initial collection of hand-dyed silk dresses, LoveShackFancy quickly gained a dedicated following for its romantic pieces that whisper of dream escapes and special moments. Sellout collaborations include Hurley, Bogner, American Girl and Bandier. While the brand is stocked at notable wholesale accounts such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Selfridges, plus select online retailers Net-A-Porter and Revolve. LoveShackFancy received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company, and Rebecca has been profiled and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. LoveShackFancy currently has 16 boutiques across the U.S., including 11 of which have opened doors since 2020. The stores are located in Manhattan’s West Village and Upper East Side NY, Sag Harbor, NY, Southampton, NY, Palm Beach, FL, Miami, FL, Greenwich, CT, Charleston, SC, West Hollywood, CA and Newport Beach, CA, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, Houston TX, Nashville, TN, Scottsdale, AZ, and London, UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005145/en/

