MONETT, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023

Science-based emissions reduction targets support the company's commitment to a low-carbon transition

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced that Board Chair and CEO David Foss signed a commitment letter indicating the company's intention to set science-based climate targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Jack_Henry_and_Associates_Logo.jpg

Science-based targets are aligned with the level of decarbonization necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Jack Henry will pursue validation for near-term Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets through SBTi.

"Publicly committing to set science-based climate targets and pursue a low carbon future are important steps in Jack Henry's journey to support the long-term sustainability of our business model and preserve value for our stakeholders," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Head of Corporate Sustainability.

This decision reflects extensive analysis and is supported by the company's Low Carbon Transition Plan. More information regarding this plan will be disclosed in Jack Henry's 2023 Sustainability Report, which will be released on March 31 and builds upon the efforts reported in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

