2 hours ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023

Expanding upon the success of kid's workshops, a new, hands-on birthday party experience is launching at select Lowe's stores, as a fun way to spark creativity in future builders

MOORESVILLE, N.C. , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) today announced an in-store kids' birthday party program that aims to inspire the next generation of builders while giving parents a comprehensive one-stop party solution. Lowe's Build a Birthday parties take its successful, long-standing, monthly kids' workshops to a whole new level. Beginning today, parents can book a paid, private party in 10 Lowe's stores across the U.S

Building at an early age can foster independent thinking, problem-solving and fine motor skills*, so Lowe's created the ultimate party program that is engaging and fun for future DIYers. Lowe's Build a Birthday parties will ignite creativity in aspiring little builders as they create with their party pals. Kids can choose to build projects like wooden castles, race cars, or custom wall shelves, to name a few.

Build a Birthday packages provide all the essentials of an awesome party, including safety goggles, aprons, and party construction hats, allowing parents to relax, knowing all the details are covered. Each two-hour Lowe's Build a Birthday experience will be led by a Lowe's Red Vest Party Captain, and kids will get practical- and hands-on knowledge in a fun, in-store environment.

Offered for kids age 5+, party packages will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in select stores. Packages include DIY project kits for 12 kids, with the option to have up to 20 kids participate. Upgrades to make party-planning seamless for parents include pizza, drinks and desserts from Domino's, as well as Lowe's party favors such as T-Shirts, water bottles and backpacks. Lowe's will be offering $100 Lowe's gift cards to the first 50 parties booked**.

"Home improvement is about the whole family and that's why we have Weekending at Lowe's events every Saturday at our stores, including our kids' workshops that help us feel connected to our littlest DIYers," said Jen Wilson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Brand and Marketing. "And this launch is a natural extension of that relationship – not only do we want to inspire future builders, but we want DIY – and Lowe's – to be an integral part of family milestones and memories."

Birthday builders are encouraged to share their Build a Birthday experience on social by tagging @LowesHomeImprovment and using the hashtag #LowesParties. For more information or to reserve a Lowe's Build a Birthday experience, please visit Lowes.com/buildabirthday.

Lowe's Build a Birthday parties will be available in the following markets:

  • Brooklyn, NY
  • North Bergen, NJ
  • Orem, UT
  • Huntersville, NC
  • Noblesville, IN
  • Naperville, IL
  • Franklin, TN
  • Eastlake, CA
  • Central Dallas, TX
  • North Peoria, AZ

For more information on Weekending at Lowe's monthly events including kids' workshops that are available at all Lowe's locations, please visit https://www.lowes.com/diy-projects-and-ideas/workshops

*Psychology Today, 2022
**Must be booked between 1/19/23 and 4/17/23. Party must be completed and host must return an online Party survey by 5/1/23 to be eligible to receive the $100 Lowe's gift card. Subject to complete terms at lowes.com/buildabirthday

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contact:
MJ Wilson
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

