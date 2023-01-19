LANDSEA HOMES NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF LAND IN FLORIDA

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023

Longtime Florida Homebuilding Executive to Oversee Land Development Operations and Strategy for Division

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Dan Kaiser has been named Vice President of Land for the company's Florida division.

"Dan is an excellent asset to the Landsea Homes Florida division team serving as our new Vice President of Land," said Jeff Wochner, Central Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "He has nearly 30 years of proven leadership in all facets of homebuilding here in Orlando that make him uniquely qualified for the role. His expertise in land development, entitlement, acquisition strategy, industry and seller connections will benefit us greatly as we continue to build high quality, sustainable homes and rapidly expand in the Central Florida market."

Prior to joining Landsea Homes, Kaiser served as General Manager of Land for Ryan Homes and before that, managing the land needs for various homebuilding companies including M/I Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes and Centex Homes. He was also a former Division Controller and oversaw sale and construction operations while with Centex Homes.

"This is a great time to be a part of Landsea Homes and I'm looking forward to helping find the right opportunities for the company to expand and further its goal of becoming the leading homebuilder in Florida. We have strong land positions in place in diverse locations throughout Central Florida, and over 25 actively selling communities which makes it exciting to come to work every day," said Kaiser.

Earlier this week, Landsea Homes closed on 113 new homesites in Apopka, Florida for a new community called Oak View. Land development is anticipated to begin this spring and sales are slated to begin in early 2024.

For more information about Landsea Homes' Florida communities, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: https://landseahomes.com/.

favicon.png?sn=LA91016&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-names-new-vice-president-of-land-in-florida-301725575.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes

