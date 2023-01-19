BUYBUY BABY® REIMAGINES THE CLASSICS WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW BRAND: EVER & EVER™

UNION, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023

Style-Led Collection Delivers a Fresh Take on Traditional Design
for Furniture, Bedding, Apparel, Décor, and More

UNION, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that buybuy BABY, North America's leading baby and toddler specialty retailer, has launched its second exclusive brand, ever & ever. An exclusive collection of high-quality, long-lasting apparel, bedding, furniture and more, ever & ever reflects a modern interpretation of classic styles for everyday play, inspired by the sweetness of early childhood. Available now across buybuy BABY stores, five star-rated app and online at buybuybaby.com, ever & ever delivers a fresh take on traditional style and was designed to grow and stay with the family so they can spend more time savoring life moments that matter most.

"Our customers have shared that they're eager to parent in their own way, while calling on some of the sweet, nostalgic aspects of their own childhood," said Patty Wu, Executive Vice President and Brand President of buybuy BABY. "We're harnessing that nostalgia through ever & ever – to deliver classic style with modern details through quality, style-led designs that can be passed down between siblings and generations for years to come."

The collection includes GREENGUARD certified furniture, featuring durable, coordinating items such as convertible cribs, chests, nightstands and dressers in grays, browns, and classic white. Decor offers whimsical watercolor artwork, detailed braided rugs and beautifully crafted storage bins and hampers made from rope and ruffled fabric. Apparel ranges from soft and earthy tones to classic prints, and includes ruffle and pocket detailing in sizes preemie through 4T. Bedding collections and bath items round out the line in a variety of themes and patterns. Select products within bath, bedding and apparel are OEKO-TEX certified from more than 300 harmful substances.

ever & ever products are available exclusively at buybuy BABY stores and online at buybuyBABY.com. Expectant parents looking for stylish, classic pieces can add ever & ever products to their buybuy BABY registry. buybuy BABY's free Welcome Rewards program offers customers the opportunity to earn points on every item purchased, with no exclusions. For greater savings, customers can join Welcome Rewards+ for only $29 per year and receive 20 percent off their purchase every time (exclusions may apply), free standard shipping and earn five times the points. Welcome Rewards members can earn and redeem points in-store, through the app or online at our family of brands – Bed Bath & Beyond® and Harmon®. For added convenience, shoppers can pick up their favorite ever & ever selections via the Buy Online Pick-up In Store or Curbside option or use the Same Day Delivery service.

About buybuy BABY
buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com or https://www.bedbathandbeyond.ca.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and harmonfacevalues.com.

