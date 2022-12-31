AdvisorShares ETFs Earn Five-Star & Four-Star Morningstar Ratings™

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2023

Investment strategies based on the expertise of Nasdaq Dorsey Wright and Crossing Wall Street's Eddy Elfenbein recognized for their risk-adjusted returns.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed ETFs, announced the following ETFs received Five-Star and Four-Star Morningstar Ratings™:

Five Stars

  • AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (Ticker: CWS)a concentrated, long-term portfolio with low-turnover and a long-term stock picking track record — earned five stars for its overall (out of 534 funds), five stars for its three-year (out of 534 funds) and five stars for its five-year (out of 499 funds) risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Mid-Cap Growth category, as of December 31, 2022.
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM U.S. Core ETF (Ticker: DWUS)a tactically allocated portfolio for large cap domestic equity opportunities through relative strength and trend analysis — earned five stars for its overall (out of 1,131 funds) and five stars for its three-year (out of 1,131 funds) risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Large Growth category, as of December 31, 2022.

Four Stars

  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (Ticker: DWMC) an unemotional approach to invest in today's smallest companies to capture their growth as they transform into tomorrow's market leaders — earned four stars for its overall (out of 576 funds) and four stars for its three-year (out of 576 funds) risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Small Growth category, as of December 31, 2022.
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World Equity ETF (Ticker: DWAW) a tactically allocated portfolio that invests in trending relative strength market opportunities from around the world and across market caps or styles — earned four stars for its overall (out of 1,131 funds) and four stars for its three-year (out of 1,131 funds) risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Large Growth category, as of December 31, 2022.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For standardized and month-end performance and more information about these ETFs, please visit their respective fund pages at AdvisorShares.com.

AdvisorShares regularly hosts live webinars featuring industry thought leaders, portfolio managers and strategists including Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Mr. Elfenbein and other leading experts. You may learn more and register at the AdvisorShares Event Center for upcoming event sessions and educational insights.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of active ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitch for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The prices of equity securities rise and fall daily. These price movements may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries or the stock market as a whole. Shares of the Fund may trade above or below their net asset value ("NAV"). The trading price of the Fund's shares may deviate significantly from their NAV during periods of market volatility. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for the Fund's shares will develop or be maintained. In addition, equity markets tend to move in cycles which may cause stock prices to fall over short or extended periods of time. Other Fund risks include market risk, liquidity risk, large cap, mid cap, and small cap risk. Please see prospectus for details regarding risk.

