2 hours ago
NEW YORK and CANNES, France, Jan. 19, 2023

Bringing Together Brands, Platforms and Athletes at the Intersection of Culture and Fandom

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is creating a unique and powerful experience and activation for brands at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 (Cannes Lions): Sport Beach.

Built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom.

Sport Beach is a different kind of beach. Built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom, it will also provide opportunity to participate in sport and playfully recharge from the typical Cannes Lions experience. Ideally located on one of the largest of Cannes' beaches, La Mandala, Sport Beach will be a marquee venue all week, with Stagwell's 72andSunny, Anomaly, Allison+Partners, Assembly, Code and Theory, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, GALE, Instrument and National Research Group helping to drive the conversation. Learn more at www.SportBeach2023.com.

"At Sport Beach, we're building an experience that showcases the unifying power of sport and the ability of fandom to drive loyalty, affinity, and advocacy around the world," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "There's a reason sport is so magnetic: it is entertainment, culture, art, technology and so much more. Sport is all about fandom and we believe that fandom is the future of business transformation."

Sport Beach will bring together the world's most inspirational creatives, brands, marketers, athletes, coaches and leagues to play sport, discuss the future of sport and fandom, and celebrate the impact sport has on shaping global culture. From sporting events for players of all abilities, to programming that highlights the power of sport to connect and engage fans emotionally, Sport Beach attendees will walk away with a memorable, meaningful and differentiated experience.

Let's Play Some Ball!

One centerpiece of the Sport Beach activation will be sport tournaments offering brands, media and attendees the ability to play, observe, and enjoy some of the fastest-growing and most popular sports in an idyllic beach setting – pickleball, soccer, volleyball, flag football – with teams playing to raise money for their favorite charities. A leaderboard on the Croisette will show the standings throughout the week, encouraging people to play, win, and support.

What Happens at Sport Beach:
  • Participation: Actual sport and competitions for all levels of athlete and fan
  • Inspiration: Live sessions with athletes, marketers, creatives and leagues
  • Innovation: Celebrations of how technology can change and advance sport
  • Conversation: Video and audio content created from the beach and syndicated across freely accessible channels
How Brands Can Benefit:
  • Content Generation Stage, delivered via earned, owned and paid channels to target audiences
  • Custom Storytelling Platform, to showcase a brand's story, goals, executives and partners
  • Creative Branding Opportunities, with unique integrations before, during and after Cannes Lions to bring a brand's story to life

Stagwell invites brands, sports leagues/teams, media platforms, journalists, and other interested parties who would like to partner on the ground to reach out to [email protected] for more information.

Sport Beach will be produced by TEAM Enterprises in partnership with Cheerful Twentyfirst.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

