Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on "The Miles that Unite Us"

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023

  • The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.

Hyundai Anthemic Bilingual Brand Campaign English TV Spot

"Our first bilingual anthemic brand campaign with Lopez Negrete transcends our vehicles to truly capture Hyundai's perspective on life, that while 'miles' are normally thought of as indicators of geographic separation, they can unite us when they are used to create experiences that bring us together," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We also strongly believe this campaign crosses over cultures and emotionally connects with diverse audiences so the broadcast and digital campaign will run in both English and Spanish, capturing today's multicultural consumers."

"As Hyundai's Hispanic agency of record, we are proud to represent a brand that is committed to building an authentic relationship with this consumer whether that is in-language or in-culture or both," said Alex López Negrete, CEO, Lopez Negrete Communications. "To see our strategy and final production afforded content for both our market and the mainstream market makes me extraordinarily proud of the work and our shared teams."

The anthem spot was filmed in Palmdale, CA and brought to life under the direction of Isis Malpica, with Macgregor as director of photography.

The campaign, aimed at both General Market and Hispanic audiences, consists of both English and Spanish :15, :30, and :60 TV commercials, :30 radio spots and streaming audio, and digital assets that will be shared nationally through the end of 2023.

Lopez Negrete Communications
Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Campaign Credits

Client: Hyundai Motor America
Agency: Lopez Negrete Communications
Chief Creative Officer: Fernando Osuna
Executive Creative Director: Alex García
Creative Director: David Padierna
Associate Creative Director: Luis Rodriguez
Director of Broadcast Production: Claudio Milczewski
Production Company: Shooters Films
Director: Isis Malpica
Director of Photography: Macgregor
Post-Production: ZapBoomBang Studios
Editor: Felipe Fenton

Here_Comes_The_Fun_SG.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA90937&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-lopez-negrete-communications-introduce-first-bilingual-campaign-focused-on-the-miles-that-unite-us-301725590.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA90937&Transmission_Id=202301190900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA90937&DateId=20230119
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.