SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023

Located at Booth #2543, Linewize Will Showcase its Comprehensive Suite of Product Offerings and Kick Off a Webinar Series in Partnership with Carl Hooker

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that it is participating in the National Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the largest independent event focused on leveraging technology in K-12 education. Taking place from Jan. 23-26 in New Orleans, LA, FETC is known to educators and technologists as a place to engage with the thought leaders and pioneers leading the charge in classrooms, schools and entire districts.

LINEWIZE_Logo_1.jpg

In partnership with author and former school administrator Carl Hooker, Linewize will be launching a four-part webinar series at the conference. In this first episode, Hooker and Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize, will discuss the impact of social media on student safety. The conversation will cover recent news of school districts suing TikTok and other social media giants, misinformation amongst children and teenagers online and more. FETC attendees can watch the webinar live at Linewize's booth, #2543, on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

The comprehensive four-part webinar series will focus on the challenges surrounding student safety and wellbeing in an increasingly digital world. In addition to Young, the panel of expert guests will include Mike Ribble, a technology director, executive director and instructor, Teodora Pavkovic, a psychologist and digital wellness expert, and Susan Bearden, director of digital programs at InnovateEdu. Those who are interested in attending the webinar series virtually can register here.

"We're looking forward to kicking off this important and timely series with Carl at FETC, where so many thought leaders in the education space will be gathered together," said Young. "With social media platforms, apps and games continuing to have an enormous impact on students, we want to help ensure that educators and district leaders are equipped with the right tools, resources and information to properly address student safety and wellbeing."

At FETC, Linewize will also be showcasing its comprehensive student safety platform, including filtering and monitoring capabilities, classroom management tools and educational resources for school staff and parents. Linewize's suite of products now includes Qustodio, a new parental control app designed to extend visibility, reporting and controls to parents and guardians into how their children are using school-issued devices at school and at home.

For additional information on Linewize, visit https://www.linewize.com/.

About Linewize:
A division of ASX-traded company Family Zone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

