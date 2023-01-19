Sabre Corporation Named Among Best CEO and Best Company Culture Winners by Comparably

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, recently received the Best Company Culture award and Best CEO award from Comparably, a workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform. Sabre was rated in the top 50 in these categories among 70,000 companies.

The award for Best CEO is determined based on the ratings employees give to the company's chief executive and Best Company Culture is based on employee feedback across 16 different categories including leadership, team, environment, compensation, career growth, perks & benefits, work-life balance and company outlook.

"Culture starts with leadership so it makes sense that Sabre would have the honor of earning both of these prestigious awards," said Shawn Williams, Sabre's chief people officer.

Sean Menke joined Sabre in 2015 as President of Sabre Travel Network and is currently the Chairman and CEO. Under Menke's leadership, Sabre has made strategic improvements to be held as the premier global technology platform in travel, serve as a great partner for its customers and further establish itself as an employer of choice.

"During his career in the travel industry, Sean has consistently led the way for change, challenging the status quo to help the industry evolve and find the best path toward the future of travel," said Williams. "Like the rest of the travel industry, Sabre faced many challenges over the past few years, and, thanks to Sean's steady and forward-thinking leadership, we are better positioned today for the future."

Underpinning Sabre's culture is the company's commitment to its customers and to its team members. The company fosters an inclusive environment, where team members – with their wide and rich variety of differences – can bring their full selves to work, contribute their best and feel a sense of belonging. Additionally, Sabre's Work From Anywhere policy and company-wide year-end break demonstrate the organization's best-in-class culture.

Williams elaborates, "Sabre leaders are dedicated to their team members, provide transparent communication and have a relentless focus on team success. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to our leaders and team members' passion for Sabre and to each other."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Sabre Contacts:

Kristin Hays
[email protected]

Heidi Castle
[email protected]

sabre_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA91174&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-corporation-named-among-best-ceo-and-best-company-culture-winners-by-comparably-301725819.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91174&Transmission_Id=202301190830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91174&DateId=20230119
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.