BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the R1 2023 release of Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development available. With this release, Progress is continuing its commitment to support developers in building engaging and inclusive digital experiences across all platforms.



Progress arms developers with advanced customization and accessibility functionality across all Telerik and Kendo UI libraries to help them easily create beautiful user interfaces that are built to serve the needs of all users. The recently launched Progress® ThemeBuilder™ Pro tool for easily implementing design in UI components, expands its rich feature set with new capabilities such as custom fonts, font icons and metric variables, allowing developers to easily style their UI components and implement brand guidelines and design systems with no CSS.

“Building apps for today’s diverse and demanding users isn’t easy—it requires an understanding of users’ context, preferences, and needs, and the right tools to make it happen,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Digital Experience business, Progress. “With our latest release, we are giving developers even more technical power to build people-centric user experiences that will meet today and tomorrow’s needs.”

What’s new in Telerik:

Progress Telerik UI for Blazor with over 100 components, adds new UI components, including Signature, Avatar, Chip and ChipList, and updates like Data Grid compact mode and adaptive rendering in date and select-type components, expanding the industry’s largest UI library for app development with Blazor.





with over 100 components, adds new UI components, including Signature, Avatar, Chip and ChipList, and updates like Data Grid compact mode and adaptive rendering in date and select-type components, expanding the industry’s largest UI library for app development with Blazor. Progress Telerik UI for .NET MAUI , the largest UI library for .NET MAUI, now offers new components, including Toolbar, ImageEditor, ProgressBar, Accordion and SignaturePad.





, the largest UI library for .NET MAUI, now offers new components, including Toolbar, ImageEditor, ProgressBar, Accordion and SignaturePad. Progress Telerik UI for WinForms adds a new Windows 11 theme in sync with the refreshed Windows 11 OS, delivering a smoother look and feel to WinForms apps.





adds a new Windows 11 theme in sync with the refreshed Windows 11 OS, delivering a smoother look and feel to WinForms apps. Progress delivers support for .NET 7 official release –.NET 7 is supported across all relevant Telerik UI libraries and tools, enabling developers to upgrade their projects or start new ones with .NET 7 and utilize the framework’s enhanced performance and productivity features.





–.NET 7 is supported across all relevant Telerik UI libraries and tools, enabling developers to upgrade their projects or start new ones with .NET 7 and utilize the framework’s enhanced performance and productivity features. Accessibility improvements – Progress introduces enhancements to attributes and keyboard navigation to meet compliance standards such as WAI-ARIA, Section 508, and WCAG 2.1. Additionally, all Telerik products now have updated documentation and demos focused on accessibility, as well as updated VPAT templates.



Furthermore, Progress released enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across its UI libraries, including Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET MVC, Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core, Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET AJAX, Progress® Telerik® UI for Xamarin, Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF, Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms and Progress® Telerik® UI for WinUI.

What’s new in Progress Telerik Productivity Tools:

Progress introduced an improved Native Blazor Report Viewer in Progress® Telerik® Reporting and shared data sources into the Web Report Designer. Generating mock objects inside Visual Studio in Progress® Telerik® JustMock has been enhanced with .NET 7 support. Progress® Telerik® Fiddler Everywhere now includes a more coherent filtering experience and a new option to export requests.

What’s new in Kendo UI:

Progress introduces close to 15 new components, features and Data Grid enhancements across Progress® Kendo UI® for Angular, Progress® KendoReact, Progress Kendo UI® for Vue and Progress Kendo UI® for jQuery. Support for Angular 15 is now available for excellent developer experience and app performance.

Today’s release also includes accessibility enhancements and updated keyboard navigation features to meet compliance standards (WAI-ARIA, Section 508 and WCAG 2.1) and a new color swatch, called Ocean Blue A11Y.

A new PDFViewer is available in Progress KendoReact, enabling developers to review PDF files directly in the browser without the need to download them. The PDFViewer offers Print and Save functionality, a built-in accessible and localized toolbar and various configuration settings.

Kendo UI for Angular – In addition to over 100 current components, a new component, ActionSheet, and Data Grid enhancements have been added, expanding the industry’s most comprehensive UI library for app development with Angular.





– In addition to over 100 current components, a new component, ActionSheet, and Data Grid enhancements have been added, expanding the industry’s most comprehensive UI library for app development with Angular. KendoReact – in addition to the PDF Viewer, Progress introduces Data Grid and Chart enhancements, a new sample app, accessibility improvements and more.





– in addition to the PDF Viewer, Progress introduces Data Grid and Chart enhancements, a new sample app, accessibility improvements and more. Kendo UI for Vue – the suite now offers more than 100 Vue components, including Compact Data Grid, TreeList enhancements and accessibility updates, among others.





– the suite now offers more than 100 Vue components, including Compact Data Grid, TreeList enhancements and accessibility updates, among others. Kendo UI for jQuery – three new components, Floating Label support and CSP support are available.



The Telerik and Kendo UI R1 2023 release is available today. To learn more, visit the R1 2023 release overview page or register for the release webinars: Progress Telerik Web, Desktop & Mobile R1 2023 Release Webinar, Progress Kendo UI R1 2023 Release Webinar and Progress Telerik Reporting, Fiddler and JustMock R1 2023 Release Webinar.

