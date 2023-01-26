Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Strengthens Portfolio with Gifting Solutions Partnerships with Factor4 and GiftYa

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Priority"), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, has expanded their value-add tool-set by partnering with Factor4 and GiftYa to provide merchants with in-demand gift cards solutions.

Factor4

Under the partnership, Priority customers will be able to take advantage of Factor4’s omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions enabling merchants to seamlessly process transactions in-store, online and on mobile devices via one platform. Factor4 is one of the only providers offering complete omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions.

“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Priority,” said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. “We will provide Priority customers with the industry’s top omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions that increase revenue and reduce attrition. We take the burden off our partners because we provide everything merchants need to be successful including 24/7 customer support, training, cards, point-of-sale materials, and online gift card solutions with fulfillment service.”

John Grebe, VP of Product Strategy at Priority, stated, “Based on the growth seen recently in the payments industry for traditional gift card needs, the partnership with Factor4 positions Priority to deliver on those needs and helps our partners add revenue to their bottom line while creating client stickiness.”

GiftYa

GiftYa is a gifting website, app and platform that allows consumers to send personalized e-gifts for any participating shop, restaurant, venue or merchant anywhere in the U.S., regardless of size, location, or whether the merchant sells gift cards. GiftYa enables people to text or email personalized gifts for more than 250,000 national, regional, or local merchant locations, including popular restaurants, retailers or even local spas. The app is available for Android and iOS devices.

Joseph Harrington, SVP Sales/ ISO Development, announced, "Our collaboration provides an exciting opportunity for Priority to introduce GiftYa's new and innovative concept in card-linked gifting to merchants. With this new partnership, our partners gain a new source of revenue as well as a means of acquiring and retaining customers."

“The Priority team is forward thinking, and they understand that fraud-proof, card-linked gifting is the next generation gift card. We are very excited to be working with Priority on offering a better gift card solution for their over 250,000 merchants,” said Jason Wolfe, CEO, GiftYa.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders’ strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4’s strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and is growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About GiftYa

GiftYa, a Telos Gifting, LLC company, is reinventing gift giving with a meaningful no loss, no waste e-gift. GiftYa enables you to text a personalized gift for any national or local merchant in the U.S. within seconds.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

