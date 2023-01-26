CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open three new senior-focused primary care centers in Charlotte this year, marking the company’s debut in the city and giving seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare. This includes one new center with a grand opening celebration Jan. 19, CenterWell University City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, CenterWell Senior Primary Care delivers care to seniors in more than 220 centers across 11 states, with plans to open 30-50 new centers per year through 2025. Two additional locations in the Charlotte area, CenterWell Wilkinson and CenterWell Wendover, will open this year.

“The city of Charlotte has been working to improve support, accessibility and engagement opportunities for senior citizens, and CenterWell Senior Primary Care centers are built to support those same initiatives,” said Tiffany Roberts, CenterWell’s North Carolina market president. “We focus on underserved communities and bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care. With the Charlotte 65+ community expected to grow by more than 100,000 in the next decade, we know the demand for quality care will only increase. I feel confident our centers will enhance the lives of Charlotte’s senior citizens.”

The three centers in Charlotte will be the latest, in addition to the nearby center in Gastonia. Dr. Amir Ansari, who cares for patients at the CenterWell Senior Primary Care center in Gastonia, said CenterWell’s holistic, value-based and outcomes-oriented approach with attention on the social determinants of health sets it apart from other providers. Taking care of patients means taking care of their medical needs and other factors that contribute to their health. CenterWell believes in providing not only the standards of care but also the standards of caring.

“Health behaviors, a patient’s physical environment, and social factors affect their overall health,” Ansari said. “Here in Gastonia, our social worker and behavioral health specialist can help address transportation, food insecurities and housing needs with our patients. We also have an in-house pharmacist to help them understand their medications and answer any questions they have.”

Ansari said patients in the Charlotte centers will be able to consult with the Gastonia pharmacist and have their medications mailed to them from CenterWell+Pharmacy, if they choose.

As part of CenterWell Senior Primary Care’s arrival in Charlotte and commitment to improving the lives of seniors in the community, the company gave $20,000 to The Shepherd’s Center of Charlotte, a nonprofit that provides a network of support for the senior community to increase social connection, expand access to critical resources and combat the negative effects of isolation.

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in North Carolina will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will also have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to their healthcare offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers for local seniors.

CenterWell University City began seeing patients this month and expects to begin seeing a full spectrum of patients as the year progresses, according to Ansari. An additional center is set to open later this year in the Wendover area. Center locations are:

CenterWell University City

8727 JW Clay Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28262

(Grand opening Jan. 19, 2023)

CenterWell Wilkinson

3512 Wilkinson Blvd, Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28028

(Grand opening Jan. 26, 2023)

CenterWell Wendover

901 North Wendover Road

Charlotte, NC 28211

(Grand opening date to be determined)

The new CenterWell facilities are planning to hire about 30 employees in the Charlotte area, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits. CenterWell is looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates; bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates are strongly encouraged to apply:

Primary Care Physicians

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Assistants

RN Care Coaches

Certified Coders

Front Office Medical Record Clerks

Referral Coordinators

Training Consultants

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit CenterWellCareers.com.

The Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care, serves more than 240,000 members from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare.

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

