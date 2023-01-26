The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host an in-person Cyber%3A+Prepare%2C+Prevent%2C+Mitigate%2C+Restore%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E symposium on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Phoenix. The event, which is part of a national series, promotes dialogue and education around helping businesses prepare for and respond to cyber incidents.

“We look forward to an engaging conversation with government and industry experts, who will share valuable resources that organizations can use to promote safer cybersecurity practices,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “The 2022+Travelers+Risk+Index highlighted cyber threats as the top concern among today’s business leaders, making these discussions critical.”

The event, which will be held at the Arizona Country Club, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MST. It will be moderated by Woodward and will feature a keynote address from Michael Lettman, Cyber Security Advisor, Region 9, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Other speakers include:

Shivani Dubey, Deputy District Director, Arizona District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration.

Tim Francis, Vice President, Enterprise Cyber Lead, Travelers.

Kevin Dolan, Partner, Mullen Coughlin.

“A cyber breach occurs every 20 seconds, putting businesses of every size at risk of experiencing an attack,” said Dubey. “More than 58% of small businesses in Arizona do not have a contingency plan, and 44% of those small businesses reported that they have been the victims of a cyberattack, which cost them, on average, $25,000.”

“Building cyber resilience must be a top priority for business leaders,” said David Rosado, Director, Region 9, CISA, whose district will be represented at the event. “It’s vital that leaders promote cyber hygiene within their organizations so that every employee understands the value of resilience and implementing cyber best practices. When this becomes a cultural norm, all of us become more secure.”

All Travelers Institute events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here. For more information, visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005175/en/