ENVX INVESTOR ALERT: 3/7/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Enovix Corporation (“Enovix” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Enovix common stock (NASDAQ: ENVX) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Enovix. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is March 7, 2023.

Class Period: February 22, 2021 – January 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: March 7, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com%2Fsecurities%2Fenovix%2F

Contact us: Email or text[email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Enovix and certain of its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale and deliver batteries ahead of competitors.

On November 1, 2022, Enovix announced that it realized only $8,000 in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The Company also revealed that it planned to focus on improving future production lines rather than developing its existing production lines that, according to defendants, were not producing as much as Enovix had anticipated. Further, the Company announced that it expected to produce less than one million batteries in 2023. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $8.34, or 41.47%, from its closing price of $17.99 per share on November 1, 2022, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

On January 3, 2023, T.J. Rodgers, the Executive Chairman of Enovix, disclosed that the Company’s next-generation production facility would be delayed for several months because of equipment failures. On this news, the price of Enovix common stock fell $4.97, or 41%, to close at $7.15 per share on January 4, 2023.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005204r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005204/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.