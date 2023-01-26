The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE: PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable March 10 to shareholders of record Feb. 17.

Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 51 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company’s 498th consecutive dividend payment.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

