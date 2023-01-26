Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory+Poole+Bus+Sales+%26amp%3B+Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue+Bird and Micro+Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/

Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

The dealership offers a comprehensive line of new and pre-owned school, commercial, and multi-purpose buses for 10 up to 90 passengers. Vehicles range from traditional diesel buses to low- and zero-emission propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses.

Gregory Poole maintains 21 full-service facilities, including in Florence and Charleston, South Carolina. Bus customers can rely on certified sales, service, maintenance, repair, and parts support staff to ensure the safe and reliable operation of vehicles ranging from individual buses to large bus fleets.

“For twelve years we have proudly served hundreds of Blue Bird and Micro Bird customers in North Carolina,” said Paul Eberhart, vice president of Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service. “We are thrilled to expand our service area to include bus buyers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole remains committed to being the dealership of choice for safe, reliable, and dependable Blue Bird buses in the Carolinas.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Gregory Poole,” said Tim Gordon, vice president of sales and marketing of Blue Bird Corporation. “The dealership staff has proven time and again that they deliver excellent service to Blue Bird bus customers in North Carolina. Now Gregory Poole will also serve our valued customers in South Carolina and help meet increasing demand for zero- and low-emission buses in both states.”

Interest in and public funding of clean student transportation has significantly increased in the past years. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded in September 2022 nearly $1 billion in landmark funding for zero- and low-emission school buses as part of its 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program. This included approx. $77 million for 21 school districts in North and South Carolina to purchase nearly 200 electric school buses in 2023. The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) which provides a total of $5 billion over five years for clean school bus transportation.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Gregory Poole Equipment Company

Gregory Poole Equipment Company, headquartered in Raleigh, NC for over 70 years, is your local source for genuine Cat®, Hyster, Yale, Blue Bird Bus and other allied brand equipment designed to deliver exceptional productivity in virtually any application or environment. Gregory Poole is the premier Blue Bird and Micro Bird full-service dealer of new and pre-owned buses for the entire states of North and South Carolina. With nearly 100 years of experience in manufacturing purpose-built school and activity buses, customers have always counted on Blue Bird and Micro Bird to deliver buses that represent quality and reliability. Gregory Poole has 23 locations in North Carolina, 2 locations in South Carolina, and 5 locations in Virginia. For more information on Gregory Poole Equipment Company, visit www.gregorypoole.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/