ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023

Top 10 national builder offering a limited selection of contemporary two-story townhomes with attached 2-bay garages

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling in Rock Hill, SC at Auden—a new community offering 41 two-story townhomes priced from the mid $300s. Each townhome boasts a versatile open-concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms, an attached 2-bay alley-load garage, designer-selected finishes, and exceptional included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. A model of the community's Cameron floor plan is expected to open for tours in February 2023.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AudenSC.

In addition to beautiful new homes, Auden features a central location just minutes from Rock Hill's historic Old Town district, putting an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment within easy reach. Homebuyers will also love convenient access to the greater Charlotte metro area and major highways like I-77.

"It's a thrill to open up in Rock Hill, a vibrant community with a fantastic downtown area, parks and trails, access to the Catawba River and more," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President for Century Communities. "These townhomes feature ample living and entertaining space, with state-of-the-art included features and inspired open-concept layouts. We're excited for buyers to come tour our new model and see for themselves everything that makes Auden so exceptional."

MORE ABOUT AUDEN:

  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2.5 bathrooms
  • 2-bay garages
  • 1,763 square feet

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Carolinas.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.
303-558-7352
[email protected]

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

