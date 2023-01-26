Exelon announces Jane S. Park as senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regulatory Affairs, and Public Policy

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) announces that Jane S. Park has been named to the role of senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regulatory Affairs, and Public Policy for the company.

In this role, Park heads the development and implementation of Exelon’s federal governmental, regulatory and public policy priorities and strategies. She will have overall responsibility for working with key stakeholders at the federal executive, congressional and agency levels. She also has responsibility over matters before federal regulatory agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Exelon’s participation in the PJM regional transmission organization. Park also leads the implementation of key clean energy initiatives across Exelon, including Exelon’s federal clean energy initiatives and the ongoing development of Exelon’s transportation electrification strategies and policies.

“Jane brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience and will build and strengthen partnerships. As a former Chief Customer Officer, Jane will always lead with our customers first,” said Calvin Butler, president and CEO of Exelon. “Jane’s leadership and expertise will be critical to our success as we lead the energy transformation.”

Prior to assuming her current role, Park served as senior vice president of Exelon’s Business Investments organization and was responsible for implementing a portfolio of transformational investments that spanned Exelon’s six utilities nationwide, including operationalizing Exelon’s own Path to Clean commitment and its large-scale technology investments in grid modernization and customer platforms. Park also has held various leadership positions at ComEd, including as Chief Customer Officer and vice president of Regulatory Policy & Strategy.

Park serves on the boards of the Chicago Public Library Foundation, the Art Institute of Chicago Woman’s Board, the Chicago Botanic Garden and Meals on Wheels. She is a co-founder and co-chair of Exelon’s Pan-Asian Executive Leadership Council and serves as co-executive sponsor of Exelon’s employee resource group for Pan-Asian employees.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. Park was a litigation partner in Kirkland & Ellis, LLP before joining Exelon.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter %40Exelon.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005245r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005245/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.