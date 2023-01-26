Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is fair to Concert shareholders. Per the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma would acquire Concert for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling Concert shareholders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods.

Halper Sadeh encourages Concert shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Concert and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Concert shareholders; (2) determine whether Sun Pharma is underpaying for Concert; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Concert shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Concert shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Concert shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005613/en/