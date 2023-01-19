Teleperformance Recognized as 2023 Company of the Year in Peru

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023

Frost & Sullivan Independently Evaluates Teleperformance as at the Forefront of Innovation and Growth in Peru Customer Experience Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced it has received the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award for customer experience (CX) outsourcing services in Peru. The recognition, based on independent Frost & Sullivan evaluation, lauds Teleperformance for leading the industry in growth and innovation to advance customer experience outsourcing services in Peru.

Teleperformance_Logo.jpg

"Teleperformance pioneered the industry's first multilingual hub that accommodates employees of various nationalities. Agents work from a single location while serving clients across various regions. This strategic approach to customer outreach enables the company to maintain intimate client relationships", said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The company is at the forefront of the fiercely competitive CX outsourcing market. Many CX services companies have attempted to serve the nearshore market out of Peru, but have not flourished. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance has successfully earned the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Peru Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry".

Teleperformance in Peru (TP Peru) launched operations in 2017. With one of the most diversified footprints in Latin America, Teleperformance leverages its local workforce with talent from Colombia, Mexico, and Nicaragua to optimize its Peru operations.

"Teleperformance is very happy to be independently recognized as the 2023 company of the year in Peru, said Juan Carlos Hincapié, Teleperformance CEO/President-LATAM & Global Deputy COO. "Our mission is to deliver a smooth and safe high-tech – high-touch customer experience on every interaction. We are pleased and honored to serve as the leading industry benchmark both in Peru and globally."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high-touch, high-tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESS RELATIONS

Investor relations and financial

Europe

Americas and Asia-Pacific

communication department

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

IMAGE7

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

Tel: + 1 801-257-5811

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY91600&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleperformance-recognized-as-2023-company-of-the-year-in-peru-301726006.html

SOURCE Teleperformance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91600&Transmission_Id=202301191036PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91600&DateId=20230119
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.