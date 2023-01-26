The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 20, 2023.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Y-mAbs repeatedly misled investors about its meetings with the FDA, claiming that it was making progress in demonstrating the effectiveness and efficacy of its drug candidate, omburtamab. In fact, the FDA had advised the Company that it could not compare data from its studies with the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (CGCCR) database due to a variety of factors including the absence of tumor response data. The Company failed to inform investors that it had decided to submit its BLA on March 31, 2022, before reaching an agreement with the FDA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Y-mAbs, investors suffered damages.

