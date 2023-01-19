CV Sciences, Inc. Launches 30-Count of Popular +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023

Smaller bottle allows for consumers flexibility at a more affordable price

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of their popular +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels in a 30-count bottle. This new offering will be available on +PlusCBD's' website on Thursday, Jan. 19.

CV_Sciences_Reserve_Collection_Softgels.jpg

+PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection Softgels initially launched in August 2022 as the newest edition to CV Sciences' popular Reserve Collection, available in 60-count bottles. Reserve Softgels elicit feelings of relief and calm for consumers that require intense support. Featuring a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC (12.5mg CBD to 1.25mg THC), Reserve Softgels are crafted with a full spectrum of cannabinoids to meet consumers' need states with a manageable microdose. Now offering a 30-count bottle in addition to the 60-count bottle, Reserve Softgels' size options allow consumers to better personalize their intake routines at a lower price point of $37.99 USD.

"Consumers have quickly adopted Reserve Softgels into their lifestyles, appreciating the product's easy-to-take and familiar format as well as its life-enhancing effects," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "Now available in a smaller 30-count bottle, Reserve Softgels are more accessible to a wider range of budgets at an affordable price. We strongly believe that this new addition will encourage more consumers, from the experts to the canna-curious, to leverage cannabis to reduce their depression, stress and anxiety."

The +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection features a variety of product form factors, including gummies and oils in different flavors and potency. Consumers find calm, comfort and relief in the +PlusCBD™ Reserve Collection.

For more information, visit https://www.pluscbdoil.com/ or email [email protected].

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products, which are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD™ branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are one of the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company's products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Wholesale Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
Mark Sinclair
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

CV_Sciences_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL90364&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cv-sciences-inc-launches-30-count-of-popular-pluscbd-reserve-collection-softgels-301725464.html

SOURCE CV Sciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90364&Transmission_Id=202301191000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90364&DateId=20230119
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.