MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – January 19, 2023 – Veer Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) was honored with an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2023 Minneapolis Boat Show. Veer won the “Fishing Boat” category for its newly launched X13 , which debuted earlier this month at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The X13 is a first-of-its-kind, multivessel designed to support electric propulsion and appeal to the next generation of boaters.

“On behalf of all of us at Veer, we would like to thank the NMMA for this prestigious honor,” said Matt Atilano, Veer Director of Strategy. “The X13 brings new energy and new thinking to the outdoor experience. I am incredibly proud of our team for this well-deserved recognition and look forward to delivering on Brunswick’s promise to expand access to the water and democratize boating.”

Initially launched at CES 2023, the X13 , is a 13-foot, multi-tool vessel built from durable rotomolded polyethylene to enable boaters to experience the outdoors with confidence. The X13 is designed to be powered by Mercury Avator electric propulsion systems and Mercury FourStroke outboards, including the Avator 7.5e electric outboard – the first product in the Avator series – which was also unveiled at CES 2023.

Crafted by the engineering team at Lund Boats – industry leaders in fishing boat design – the X13 offers exceptional quality and robustness, a contemporary design, combined with thoughtful and ingenious fishing-focused features. The Veer X13 will expand access to boating, offering performance, ease-of-use, low maintenance and affordability.

Innovation award judges commented on the X13 stating: “Bringing in an entirely new concept of boat with next generation technologies and an entry-level price point, the Veer X13 offers the joy of getting on the water to a whole new generation of boaters and offers access to waters never before explored by a motorized boat,” said judge, Adam Quandt.

The Innovation Awards program, organized by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The award acknowledges products that best meet criteria including innovative distinction from other products currently being manufactured, benefit to the marine industry and/or consumer, practicality, and cost-effectiveness. The judging committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have expertise in marine products.

To view the full list of the 2023 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Award winners, visit here , and to learn more about the Veer X13, visit here .

About Veer

Veer was established to expand opportunities for on-the-water adventure and make outdoor discovery attainable for all. Crafted by the engineers of Lund Boats with a 75-year history of quality and innovation, Veer provides an affordable, low-maintenance option for new boaters. Designed with innovation and sustainability in mind, Veer is built from a durable polyethylene hull and offers an electric propulsion option with Mercury® Avator™ outboard motors. Veer is part of Brunswick Corporation (: BC) and represents the 18th boat brand within the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio. To learn more, visit veerboats.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

