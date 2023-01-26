Smith-Midland to Manufacture and Install $6 Million in Architectural Panels

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will be manufacturing just over $6 Million in Architectural Panels and Columns for two large projects located in Northern Virginia and New Jersey.smith-midland%20precast%20architectural%20panels%20and%20col-1.jpg

The Company will manufacture thin-brick, custom-designed, Architectural Precast Security/Screen Walls and Posts for Phase II of the Dominion Idylwood Substation Project in Falls Church, Virginia. Phase I of this project was completed in the third quarter of 2022, much to the satisfaction of the surrounding neighborhood, which was wary of how a security wall would look.

"This project provides Smith-Midland the opportunity to continue showcasing the talents and craftsmanship capabilities of our team. The brick layout our group designed and produced for Phase I of the project was indistinguishable from actual brick, and residents were impressed with the speed at which precast can be installed. We are looking forward to Phase II and continuing to produce top-quality, intricate architectural precast products." Matthew Smith, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Smith-Midland.

Working with Benaka, Inc. out of New Brunswick, NJ, the Company will manufacture precast architectural panels and roofs for ammunition shelters. Delivery and installation of these panels will begin in mid-2023.

"The security and durability that our precast panels and buildings provide lend themselves to these types of projects perfectly. We pride ourselves on producing the best precast products on the market and look forward to many more large-scale architectural and structural precast projects in the future," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735618/Smith-Midland-to-Manufacture-and-Install-6-Million-in-Architectural-Panels

img.ashx?id=735618

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.