MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will be manufacturing just over $6 Million in Architectural Panels and Columns for two large projects located in Northern Virginia and New Jersey.

The Company will manufacture thin-brick, custom-designed, Architectural Precast Security/Screen Walls and Posts for Phase II of the Dominion Idylwood Substation Project in Falls Church, Virginia. Phase I of this project was completed in the third quarter of 2022, much to the satisfaction of the surrounding neighborhood, which was wary of how a security wall would look.

"This project provides Smith-Midland the opportunity to continue showcasing the talents and craftsmanship capabilities of our team. The brick layout our group designed and produced for Phase I of the project was indistinguishable from actual brick, and residents were impressed with the speed at which precast can be installed. We are looking forward to Phase II and continuing to produce top-quality, intricate architectural precast products." Matthew Smith, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Smith-Midland.

Working with Benaka, Inc. out of New Brunswick, NJ, the Company will manufacture precast architectural panels and roofs for ammunition shelters. Delivery and installation of these panels will begin in mid-2023.

"The security and durability that our precast panels and buildings provide lend themselves to these types of projects perfectly. We pride ourselves on producing the best precast products on the market and look forward to many more large-scale architectural and structural precast projects in the future," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

