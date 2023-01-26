FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it plans to launch its own line of Twin Vee branded apparel and accessories in the coming weeks. The inaugural collection includes trendy and expertly crafted clothing that is stylish, functional, and body-inclusive.

"I am thrilled to officially launch Twin Vee Apparel as a direct response to our customers' demand for branded clothing, accessories, and outerwear. Our inaugural line offers a variety of styles and options that will show off your love of your Twin Vee boat no matter if you're on the water or on land," remarks Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our goals with Twin Vee Apparel are to enable our customers to express themselves and their love for boating as well as build brand loyalty."

Twin Vee Apparel will include a wide assortment of short-sleeved and long-sleeved t-shirts with various logos and graphics, hoodies, shorts, hats, visors, bags, water-resistant outwear, and several smaller branded accessories.

The 2023 Twin Vee collection, which features a mix of men's, women's, and gender-neutral styles and accessories, will be available on the Company's website later this month.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Twin Vee launching its own line of Twin Vee branded apparel and accessories in the coming weeks, the the assortment of apparel and accessories to be offered and the collection being available on the Company's website later this month. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the ability of the Company to launch its own line of Twin Vee branded apparel and accessories in the coming weeks, to provide the assortment of apparel and accessories anticipated and have the collection being available on the Company's website later this month, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

[email protected]

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735834/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Announces-All-New-Branded-Apparel



