FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it plans to launch its own line of Twin Vee branded apparel and accessories in the coming weeks. The inaugural collection includes trendy and expertly crafted clothing that is stylish, functional, and body-inclusive.

"I am thrilled to officially launch Twin Vee Apparel as a direct response to our customers' demand for branded clothing, accessories, and outerwear. Our inaugural line offers a variety of styles and options that will show off your love of your Twin Vee boat no matter if you're on the water or on land," remarks Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our goals with Twin Vee Apparel are to enable our customers to express themselves and their love for boating as well as build brand loyalty."

Twin Vee Apparel will include a wide assortment of short-sleeved and long-sleeved t-shirts with various logos and graphics, hoodies, shorts, hats, visors, bags, water-resistant outwear, and several smaller branded accessories.

image.pngA selection of Twin Vee apparel planned to be available soon.

The 2023 Twin Vee collection, which features a mix of men's, women's, and gender-neutral styles and accessories, will be available on the Company's website later this month.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™".

