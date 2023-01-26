Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study of service providers helping enterprises and U.S. public sector organizations combine in-house data centers and cloud infrastructure to optimize their IT operations.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services 2023, scheduled to be released in June 2023. The report will cover companies offering data center outsourcing services using infrastructure owned by the client, a service provider or a third-party colocation company. At the same time, ISG will publish the U.S. Public Sector Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services 2023 report, covering providers with experience in delivering private/hybrid cloud data center services to U.S. public sector entities.

Buyers at enterprises and public agencies will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Global demand for multi-cloud environments is surging as organizations seek greater agility, lower operating costs and maximum application performance and availability. Most data center outsourcing arrangements have elements of a hybrid cloud, which can combine an enterprise’s own infrastructure with the resources of outside providers. This allows organizations to take advantage of private and/or public cloud services while keeping critical data and systems within the firewall.

“More enterprises and public sector agencies are turning to data center outsourcing as business requirements change,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Whether adapting to new competitive pressures or to constituents’ needs, organizations want the flexibility to scale and modernize their IT capabilities.”

For the Private/Hybrid Cloud study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 280 private and hybrid cloud services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Managed Services , evaluating providers of ongoing management services to midmarket and large enterprise clients for private and hybrid clouds and traditional data center infrastructure. Typical services include data center consolidation, virtualization and cloud enablement and configuration.

, evaluating providers of ongoing management services to midmarket and large enterprise clients for private and hybrid clouds and traditional data center infrastructure. Typical services include data center consolidation, virtualization and cloud enablement and configuration. Managed Hosting ,assessing providers of standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions on their own or third-party infrastructure. Providers take responsibility for regular maintenance and management of components including servers, storage, operating systems and connectivity to external networks.

,assessing providers of standalone enterprise-grade hosting solutions on their own or third-party infrastructure. Providers take responsibility for regular maintenance and management of components including servers, storage, operating systems and connectivity to external networks. Colocation Services, covering providers that offer standardized data center operations as colocation services, using community access points for various hosting providers, system houses, telecommunication carriers and end users. Clients expect a sophisticated data center setup, many carrier options and high-performance connectivity at affordable prices.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global private/hybrid cloud market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil, Germany, the Nordics, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia, the Netherlands, France, and Malaysia and Singapore.

ISG analysts Shashank Rajmane, Bruce Guptill, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Phil Hassey, Rohan Thomas, Ulrich Meister, Wolfgang Heinhaus, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Gabriel Sobanski, Manoj M, Meenakshi Srivastava, Sachitha Kamath and Lakshmi kavya Bandaru will serve as authors of the reports.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of private/hybrid cloud services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure.

For the U.S. Public Sector study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 30 providers of private/hybrid cloud services to public sector clients in the U.S. The two quadrants are:

Managed Services , evaluating providers that offer management of data centers and private and hybrid clouds to U.S. public sector clients including state and local governments, educational institutions, public utilities and similar organizations. Providers should demonstrate significant, current business contracting with U.S. public sector organizations.

, evaluating providers that offer management of data centers and private and hybrid clouds to U.S. public sector clients including state and local governments, educational institutions, public utilities and similar organizations. Providers should demonstrate significant, current business contracting with U.S. public sector organizations. Managed Hosting, assessing providers of hosting solutions to the U.S. public sector, offering management, maintenance and connectivity for data center equipment and software.

A report will cover relevant services available in the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Bruce Guptill, Manoj M, Sachitha Kamath and Lakshmi kavya Bandaru will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the U.S. public sector study are available in this digital+brochure.

Companies not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

