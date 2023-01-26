Zentek Signs Distribution Agreement with Southmedic Inc.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(

TSXV:ZEN, Financial), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, has signed a Distribution Agreement with Southmedic Inc. ("Southmedic") for the distribution of Zentek's patented ZenGUARD™ surgical masks. Under the agreement, Southmedic will be the distributor of ZenGUARD™-enhanced surgical masks to the Canadian hospital, general practitioner, private surgery, long-term care and nursing home markets.

Southmedic is one of the largest independent distributors of medical devices in Canada with a dedicated sales team that supports all Canadian hospitals, clinics and private offices coast to coast. Southmedic currently distributes other personal protective equipment products in Canada and has distribution in over 80 countries globally. Southmedic has also been recognized as a Platinum Member of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies.

"Zentek is proud to partner with a great company like Southmedic. They bring a strong distribution network across Canada and beyond and have a reputation of bringing quality products and innovative solutions to the healthcare space, exactly what our ZenGUARD™ surgical mask brings to the market," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. "We believe this is a meaningful step toward securing volumes in a market segment with stable demand for surgical masks. While our focus is currently on surgical masks in Canada, we look forward to exploring other opportunities for our ZenGUARD™ platform in the healthcare space with the Southmedic team."

Lee McDonald, CEO of Southmedic commented: "At Southmedic, we have built a reputation for providing customer-centric quality products and innovative solutions - and the ZenGUARD™ surgical mask with its antimicrobial properties and superior bacterial and viral filtration efficiency is a natural complement to our Sales team's existing portfolio."

About Zentek

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products using graphene and nanomaterials for use in the healthcare industry and beyond.

Zentek's patented ZenGUARD™ coating is shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity and to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency of both surgical masks and HVAC systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

About Southmedic Inc.

Established in 1983, Southmedic Inc. provides healthcare products, custom manufacturing, and distribution in over 80 countries around the world. Proud to be recognized as a Platinum Member of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies. We believe in Finding a Better Way; through the passion, flexibility, and integrity of our people, we provide customer-centric quality products and innovative solutions. Southmedic's Dream Statement is "to be the only call customers want to make"

For further information:

Mitch Swergold
Tel: (917) 930-8723
Email: [email protected]

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zentek Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735867/Zentek-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Southmedic-Inc

img.ashx?id=735867

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.