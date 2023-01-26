MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.15 percent.



“As inflation continues to moderate, mortgage rates declined again this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Rates are at their lowest level since September of last year, boosting both homebuyer demand and homebuilder sentiment. Declining rates are providing a much-needed boost to the housing market, but the supply of homes remains a persistent concern.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15 percent as of January 19, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.33 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.56 percent.

averaged 6.15 percent as of January 19, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.33 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.56 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.28 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.52 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.79 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

703-714-0644

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/207ae0f5-5eb5-4490-8fe6-58365cc5e2df