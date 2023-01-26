VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) wishes to correct and clarify certain information relating to its recent news release dated January 18, 2023. Baseline reagent operating costs using the EnviroMetal's non-cyanide gold recovery process on target concentrate material are as follows:

A reagent cost of US $0.26 per gram of gold recovered when the wash water pH was adjusted during reagent recovery

of gold recovered when the wash water pH was adjusted during reagent recovery A cost of US $83 per tonne of concentrate processed when the wash water pH was adjusted

of concentrate processed when the wash water pH was adjusted 88% - 92%+ gold recovery from the concentrate fraction with particle size of 150um and finer

gold recovery from the concentrate fraction with particle size of 150um and finer 98.7% recoverability of primary reagents for reuse

recoverability of primary reagents for reuse No notable reduction in the effectiveness of the lixiviant over multiple leach cycles

The high grade gravity concentrate processed for generating reagent related cost data is consistent with the grade value of gravity concentrates the Company is targeting for commercial applications. The Company expects performance will be replicable in commercial applications and have correlative performance on concentrates of varying grades.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from concentrates, ores, and E-waste. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

