Duke Energy Begins Operating 207-MW Ledyard Windpower, Its First Wind Project in Iowa

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Verizon Communications has entered into a 180-megawatt virtual power purchase agreement
  • Company awards $60,000 grant to support the Ledyard Fire Department

    • CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (

    NYSE:DUK, Financial), announced it has placed into commercial operation the 207-megawatt (MW) Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County, Iowa.

    "More than 10% of the nation's wind power is in Iowa, and it's exciting for our company to begin operating in that market," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "We also have a terrific customer in Verizon, and we're pleased to help them advance their own renewable energy portfolio for their operations."

    Verizon Communications is supporting the project through a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 180 MW of power from the Ledyard project.

    "Verizon's support of renewable energy is a key enabler to achieving our goal of net-zero emissions in our operations by 2035," said James Gowen, Verizon's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, global supply chain. "Through investments in clean energy solutions - like this agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions - Verizon is doing its part to green the U.S. energy grid."

    This is DESS's first project in the state, providing enough renewable capacity to power the equivalent of 75,000 U.S. homes. It consists of 46 Vestas V150 4.5-MW turbines. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is responsible for the site's long-term maintenance and operations.

    Ledyard Windpower created about 200 jobs during peak construction. The 12,000-acre agricultural site will continue to be used by farmers. It will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

    Ledyard Windpower was co-developed by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Amshore Renewable Energy.

    Supporting the community

    The Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions are supporting the Ledyard Fire Department and its efforts to purchase a tanker pumper truck. A grant of $60,000 was recently awarded to the department.

    Duke Energy Sustainable Solution.

    Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy.

    Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (

    NYSE:DUK, Financial), a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

    The brand includes the following subsidiaries of Duke Energy Corporation that are registered to transact business in various states and may be branded as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for marketing purposes: Duke Energy One, Inc.; Duke Energy Commercial Enterprises, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables Commercial, LLC; Duke Energy Renewable Services, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Storage, LLC; Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC.; and REC Solar Commercial Corporation.

    View original content here

    Contact: Randy Wheeless
    24-Hour: 800.559.3853
    Twitter: @DE_RandyW

    2a1bf066-023d-4667-8019-3d392d8ebff1.jpg

    View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

    Contact Info:

    Spokesperson: Duke Energy
    Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
    Email: [email protected]

    SOURCE: Duke Energy



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/735910/Duke-Energy-Begins-Operating-207-MW-Ledyard-Windpower-Its-First-Wind-Project-in-Iowa

    img.ashx?id=735910

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.