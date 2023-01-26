SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB:CURR), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company ("Avenir" or the "Company") announced that it is launching an informational series to inform the Wall Street community about its unique dual revenue model involving breakthrough consumer wellness products and intellectual property monetization. Avenir has retained producer New to The Street to create sponsored television content featuring Avenir's leadership that will be nationally and internationally syndicated on major television networks.

Avenir's management will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide updates about the Company's science-based delivery systems for their wellness, skincare/beauty, and new market disruptive products. Filmed discussions will occur at the on-site studios, New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq MarketSite, or off-site through Zoom video calls. Each segment is to air across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax TV and FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.

Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, stated, "I'm excited to highlight the Company's strategic trajectory, new delivery technologies, and our new and unique product launches. New to The Street offers a media presence that enables us to share the Company's milestones and value propositions of our current 15 patents, strong retail presence, nutraceuticals, and patented topical delivery systems. We are all looking forward to introducing ourselves and explaining the business growth plans to the New to The Steet audience."

New to The Street expects each televised airing to bring attention to Avenir's operations and how they are developing new cutting-edge technologies and building the foundation of the Company. Avenir has uniquely positioned itself to enhance its market share within its multi-billion-dollar industry.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, stated, "We expect fantastic TV interviews with the Avenir management team, who will share exciting business updates and developments with our viewers. And we at New to The Street TV anticipate maximizing viewership interest in Avenir's numerous businessplatforms, products, and patents. I feel that our audience will receive a comprehensive understanding of their business operations and future growth expectations."

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.)

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB:CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 - 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television and long and short-form paid programming -https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

