WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has executed a business-to-business distribution agreement that covers the greater New York City area, which includes all five boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx and Staten Island plus Westchester County. This agreement is an extension of the previously announced TapRm.com deal, whereby KEGS' War of 1812 Amber Ale is now available for orders direct-to-consumers in 45 states plus Washington, DC at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

With this TapRm New York City business-to-business distribution agreement, 1812 Brewing Company now has a direct avenue to bars, restaurants, convenient stores and grocery stores in the biggest market in North America. Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "We expect to begin aggressively placing our products in this market, and we already have meetings lined up with potential customers owning multi-unit chains. We hope to announce progress on these meetings soon."

Mr. Scozzafava continued, "We are also pleased to announce that 1812 Brewing Company has partnered with regional distributor AJ Missert in St. Lawrence County to distribute the Company's products. 1812 Brewing Company's roots will always be grounded in northern New York, so it is important to us that we have strong and loyal distributors here at home such AJ Missert and Doldo Brothers, Inc."

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

