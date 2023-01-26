December 2022 Highlights (in USD):

Confirmed Customer Orders: $5,683,527.

Confirmed Sales Orders: 224.

New Customer Conversions: 53.

Total Throughput: 23,956,748 cans.

Decoration Throughput: 2,987,095 cans.

Filling Throughput: 2,123,339 cans.

Printed Sleeve Throughput: 3,151,473 sleeves.

Brokering Throughput: 15,694,841 cans.

Plant Utilization: 25%.

Safe Quality Food designation achieved at our Baltimore, Maryland location.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. ( TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a leading co-packer of canned goods, is proud to announce its December 2022 sales and production highlights, and a significant quality assurance achievement for the Company. With confirmed customer orders totaling $5,683,527 and a record-breaking 224 confirmed sales orders, the Company had a very strong finish to the year.

In addition to these impressive achievements, Wildpack also saw a record number of new customer conversions, with 53 new customers added to the Company's growing diversified list.

The Company also set a new record in total throughput, with 23,956,748 cans produced. This included decoration throughput of 2,987,095 cans, filling throughput of 2,123,339 cans, and printed sleeve throughput of 3,151,473 sleeves. The Company also set a new record in brokering throughput, with 15,694,841 can and can equivalents brokered.

In terms of plant utilization, the Company had a strong performance notwithstanding December is typically a slower month for the beverage co-packing industry, with a utilization rate of 25%.

The Company is also honored to announce that its Baltimore, Maryland plant has received the coveted Safe Quality Food (SQF) designation, demonstrating the Company's on-going commitment to producing safe and high-quality products for its customers.

"We are thrilled with the successes we saw in December and are proud of the hard work and dedication of our Wildpack team," said Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack. "We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with high-quality, reliable products in the coming year, and this SQF designation is a testament to our commitment to safety and quality."

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

or

Elijah Clare

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to Wildpack's plans, investments, anticipated revenue from manufacturing agreements, plans to build additional facilities, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of scaling up production. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws particularly in light of the COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735913/Wildpack-Celebrates-December-2022-Production-Successes-and-Baltimore-Plant-Achieves-SQF-Designation



