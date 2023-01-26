DraftKings Welcomes Cristina Ackas As Vice President of Inclusion, Equity & Belonging

42 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / DraftKings

After conducting a comprehensive national search, DraftKings has chosen Cristina Ackas to lead the company's ongoing commitment to Inclusion, Equity & Belonging (IEB) as vice president. Effective immediately, Cristina will oversee the advancement of DraftKings' IEB strategy to promote and integrate best practices. She will report directly to Graham Walters, Chief People Officer.

Cristina Ackas joins DraftKings by way of Octagon Sports & Entertainment Network where she created the first-ever unified, multi-year DE&I strategy across a global network of PR, entertainment, sports marketing and talent representation agencies. With over a decade of experience in the IEB space, Ackas has led critical efforts around IEB strategy design, program development, data analysis and employee resource groups.

DraftKings has cultivated an inclusive culture over the past 10 years with IEB woven into all facets of the company, and Ackas joins to advance these values even further. The company is adding leadership to continue to scale diversity initiatives across its global teams. For more background on DraftKings' IEB efforts: DraftKings ESG Reports.

Ackas will be based out of DraftKings' New York office.

"With established Business Resource Group support from the highest levels of the company and a commitment to spend $1 million annually to accelerate its DEI philosophy, the organizational dedication is apparent and provides a tremendous foundation to build upon in my new role. I am eager to serve as a strong and vocal champion for DraftKings' IEB efforts and admire the proactive approach the company has taken to empower people to bring their whole, authentic selves to work." - Cristina Ackas, Vice President of Inclusion, Equity & Belonging, DraftKings

"At DraftKings, we are propelled by constant curiosity, diverse perspectives, thoughts, beliefs, ideas, and experiences. These are invaluable assets that continue to help us build toward our mission and vision as we strive to create a place where all feel safe and empowered. Bringing Cristina onboard is a step to further our IEB efforts and elevate the importance of this work." - Graham Walters, Chief People Officer, DraftKings

