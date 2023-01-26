WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), is a company focused on developing life-enhancing breast healthcare products, and today provides an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2023. The Company's corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing performance of its current products and its new breast healthcare product candidates, while prioritizing shareholder value and delivering key sustainability initiatives.

"Following a year of continued strong execution, our progress in 2022 has set the stage for a significant year in which we plan to further advance the potential of our new product candidate, B-FIRST™, for use in proteomic breast cancer risk assessment testing and initiate the first clinical trial for our risk assessment program," stated Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus remains on advancing and verifying the value of our proprietary product candidates, which we believe have the potential to deliver new, life-saving diagnostics for women, significantly improving the risk stratification of breast cancer, helping to personalize breast cancer screening and detection, thus opening new frontiers in early oncoproteomics," he continued.

The Company expects that there will be several key initiatives over the next twelve months that can be used to measure the Company's progress. This year the Company expects key data analysis from its initial study of biomarkers for the risk assessment of breast cancer, as well as from the Company's proof-of-concept trial of its microfluidic proteomic sample collection device. Additionally, the Company expects to initiate the first clinical trial of B-FIRST later in the year. Importantly, the Company believes its strong team provides the Company with the ability to execute its plans well beyond these key initiatives and build momentum to carry it well into 2024.

The Company has several corporate initiatives for 2023 including:

Continue the actions necessary to develop what the Company believes will be a revolutionary Point-of-Care proteomic breast cancer risk assessment device that will utilize patented nano sensor technology.

Apply for an NIH grant to further the development and research of the Company's breast cancer risk assessment platform product with the goal of commercialization.

Engage a leading biomedical engineering firm to design and test CYduct's proprietary microfluidic collection device.

Begin testing of the Company's first patient samples to detect targeted biomarkers associated with breast cancer.

Establish partnership with a leading CLIA clinical laboratory with testing services in the areas of proteomics and assay development.

Add key members to the Company's management team.

Establish a distribution network globally for the Company's surgical breast products.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at:www.CYductDX.com.

